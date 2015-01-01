|
Citation
|
Mason M, McLone S, Monuteaux MC, Sheehan K, Lee LK, Fleegler EW. BMJ Open 2022; 12(1): e052933.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35074815
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To identify contributing factors associated with rapid spikes and declines in Chicago youth homicide from 2009 to 2018. SETTING: City of Chicago, Illinois, US 2009-2018. PARTICIPANTS: Homicide count data come from the National Violent Death Reporting System. The study included information on 2271 homicide decedents between the ages of 15 and 24 who died between 1 January 2009 and 31 December 2018. Of these decedents, 92.9% were male; 79.1% were non-Hispanic black; and 94.9% died from a firearm injury. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: (A) Temporal shifts in monthly homicide rates and (B) temporal associations between social, environmental and economic conditions/events and fluctuations in homicides.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; public health; non-accidental injury