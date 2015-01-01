Abstract

Black women experience intimate partner violence (IPV) at higher rates than White women, and are more likely to experience more serious injuries, serious mental health diagnoses, or even death as consequences of IPV. Most research on factors associated with physical IPV does not primarily focus on Black women experiencing IPV. To be able to offer targeted intervention and prevention services, understanding unique correlates is critical. To address these discrepancies and better conceptualize factors associated with IPV for Black women, a meta-analysis was conducted to examine correlates for male physical IPV perpetration/female IPV victimization among predominantly Black samples. Next, strengths of correlates for male IPV perpetration/female IPV victimization were compared between Black and White samples. From an original pool of 759 articles examining correlates for IPV perpetration and victimization, 21 articles were usable that had a sufficient percentage (at least 75%) of Black participants and 80 articles that had a sufficient percentage (at least 75%) of White participants. Five significant correlates for male perpetration and seven significant correlates for female victimization in predominantly Black samples were identified. Comparisons for male perpetration/female victimization between predominantly White and Black samples were conducted for nine correlates, and one-third of these correlates (male emotional abuse perpetration, female post-traumatic stress symptoms, and female alcohol use) were significantly stronger correlates in Black populations compared to White populations. Research and clinical implications are discussed.

Language: en