Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ageing in women is associated with chronic degenerative pain leading to a functional decrease and therefore increase fall risk. It is therefore essential to detect early functional decreases in the presence of pain related to osteoarthritis.



OBJECTIVE: This cross-sectional study aimed to assess the impact of pain on functionality, postural control and fall risk in women aged between 45 to 64 years old.



METHODS: Twenty-one (21) women aged 45 to 64 were evaluated by clinical and functional measures such as a pain questionnaire (Lequesne Index), functional tests (Stair Step Test, 5 times sit-to-stand, 6MWD, Timed-up and Go) and postural performance (under force platform). Women were classified into 2 groups from the Lequesne Pain Index (PI): low pain (score ≤ 9) and strong pain (score ≥ 10) for subsequent comparisons on functionality (physical and postural control performance).



RESULTS: A significant impact was observed between the pain index (strong PI) and 3 of the 4 functional tests carried out including Stair Step Test (p = 0.001; g = 1.44), walking distance (p = 0.003; g = 1.31) and Timed-up and Go (p = 0.04; g = -0.93). The group with a strong PI score reported further poor postural control under force platform compared to the weak pain group.



CONCLUSION: Pain and severity based on the PI index negatively modulate physical and postural control performance in women aged 45 to 64 years old.

Language: en