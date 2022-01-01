Abstract

The recent history of magnet ingestions in children warrants review as we recently learned of a new mandatory recall by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of Zen Magnets and Neoballs magnets on August 17, 2021. Readers will likely be familiar with the significance of this recall as ingestion of high-powered magnets by children has been increasingly problematic over the last 15 years. The magnets, sold as desk toys and stress relievers, can cause significant damage to children and frequently require endoscopic and/or surgical intervention. The consequences of magnet ingestion in children gained international attention, and warnings about their dangers have been published in scientific literature and in mainstream media a great number of times. Many readers have likely cared for patients who ingested these magnets and ultimately needed endoscopic or operative intervention with possible bowel resection...



Keywords: Muliple magnet ingestion

Language: en