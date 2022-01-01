Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depression disorder is accompanied by cognitive impairments. However, there is limited research focused on cognitive impairments and their neurological mechanism in adolescents with depression. The purpose of the current study is to illustrate the differences in brain activity patterns between depressed adolescents and healthy controls (HCs).



METHOD: A total of 72 adolescents with depression, as well as 74 HCs, were recruited. We utilized functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) to monitor the concentrations of oxyhemoglobin (Oxy-Hb) in the brains of participants while they performed the verbal fluency task (VFT) to examine cognitive impairment in adolescents with depression.



RESULTS: Our study demonstrated that adolescents with depression had significantly less cortical activation in the hemodynamic responses of Oxy-Hb at channels mainly located in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) than HCs during the 60-s task period (false discovery rate (FDR)-corrected p < 0.05). The mean channel-to-channel connectivity was 0.400 for HCs (SD = 0.149) and 0.303 (SD = 0.138) for adolescents with depression, and the HC group had a higher mean channel-to-channel connectivity strength than the depression group (t = -15.586, p < 0.001). For the patient group, we found significant negative correlations between HAMD scores and mean Oxy-Hb changes in Channel 38 (r = -0.33, p < 0.01), Channel 39 (r = -0.34, p < 0.01), Channel 41 (r = -0.25, p < 0.05), Channel 42 (r = -0.28, p < 0.05), and Channel 44 (r = -0.27, p < 0.05), and these channels were mainly located in areas with little difference between groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study provides neurological evidence about the executive function (EF) in depressed adolescents. Adolescents with depression exhibited an abnormal activation pattern and decreased task-related functional connectivity compared to HCs. The changed Oxy-Hb concentration of PFC during VFT was not sensitive to depression symptoms.

Language: en