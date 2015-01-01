Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking is an enormous global threat. Primary care clinicians are part of a safety net of professionals who may be able to identify and assist trafficking in persons (TIPs). The purpose of this systematic review was to explore clinicians' knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors in identifying and assisting TIPS in health care settings.



METHODOLOGY: The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guided this review. Searches were conducted using PubMed, Medline Plus, and Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature (CINAHL) databases that yielded 130 articles, of which 10 quantitative articles met eligibility criteria. Eligibility determination, data extraction, synthesis, and evaluation were independently conducted by the authors.



RESULTS: Findings revealed deficits in clinician's knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors on identifying TIPs in clinical settings. In addition, cultural influences affect TIP's decision-making.



DISCUSSION: To support the wide-ranging needs of TIPs, education programs that include clinician trainings on the skills required to identify and assist TIPs across cultures is warranted.



