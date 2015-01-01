Abstract

Older adults taking multiple chronic medications experience an increased risk of adverse drug events and other medication-related problems (MRP). Most current literature on medication management involves researcher-driven intervention, yet few studies investigate patients' understanding of MRP in a diverse community setting. This report investigates patients' perception of MRP and patient-centered strategies among a cohort of the older adult group in a historically Black urban community. The study design is qualitative using structured open-ended questions in a multidisciplinary patient-centered focus group. Patients (age 65 years or older) taking seven or more medications were recruited. The group comprises patients, caregivers, pharmacists, health educators, a physician, and a nurse. Recordings of the group discussion are transcribed verbatim and analyzed using thematic content analysis and categorized by codes developed from the social-ecological model. The group reports patient-provider relationships, previous experience, fear of side effects played important roles in medication adherence. There is an unmet need for medication management education and tools to organize complex medication lists from multiple providers. This study provides important insights into MRP experienced by minority older adults and provided researchers with potential strategies for future interventions.

