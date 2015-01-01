|
Citation
|
Thron M, Härtel S, Woll A, Ruf L, Gross T, Altmann S. Sci. Med. Footb. 2021; 5(Suppl 1): 31-34.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35077311
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To examine possible differences in physical match performance and the injury occurrence before and after the COVID-19 induced interruption of the 2019/2020 season of the German Bundesliga. Due to the interruption, matches and soccer-specific training were suspended for nine weeks, matches after the resumption of play occurred congested, and the playing situation changed, regarding, e.g., an increase to five substitutions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; COVID-19; Football; High-Intensity; Match Analysis; Sprinting