Abstract

Police are considered "gatekeepers" of the criminal-legal system because their decisions significantly impact case outcomes. Using rape culture as our theoretical framework, we examine rape culture-specific factors that influence police arrest decisions in sexual assault cases reported to Los Angeles police. Importantly, extant research using this approach has overwhelmingly focused on indicators of "genuine victims," and few studies have assessed rape culture-specific indicators of suspect culpability in sexual assault case processing. The present study addresses this gap.



FINDINGS indicate that arrest decisions are motivated by rape culture-specific indicators of suspect culpability and "real rape." Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.

