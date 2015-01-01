SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Acquaviva BL, Meeker KA, O'Neal EN. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211070314

PMID

35075927

Abstract

Police are considered "gatekeepers" of the criminal-legal system because their decisions significantly impact case outcomes. Using rape culture as our theoretical framework, we examine rape culture-specific factors that influence police arrest decisions in sexual assault cases reported to Los Angeles police. Importantly, extant research using this approach has overwhelmingly focused on indicators of "genuine victims," and few studies have assessed rape culture-specific indicators of suspect culpability in sexual assault case processing. The present study addresses this gap.

FINDINGS indicate that arrest decisions are motivated by rape culture-specific indicators of suspect culpability and "real rape." Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual assault; “real rape”; arrest decision-making; culpable suspect; rape culture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print