|
Citation
|
Acquaviva BL, Meeker KA, O'Neal EN. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35075927
|
Abstract
|
Police are considered "gatekeepers" of the criminal-legal system because their decisions significantly impact case outcomes. Using rape culture as our theoretical framework, we examine rape culture-specific factors that influence police arrest decisions in sexual assault cases reported to Los Angeles police. Importantly, extant research using this approach has overwhelmingly focused on indicators of "genuine victims," and few studies have assessed rape culture-specific indicators of suspect culpability in sexual assault case processing. The present study addresses this gap.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual assault; “real rape”; arrest decision-making; culpable suspect; rape culture