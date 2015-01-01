|
Citation
|
Koon-Magnin S, Mancini C. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35075924
|
Abstract
|
Most faculty and staff at postsecondary institutions are mandatory reporters who must disclose sexual assault to a Title IX Coordinator. However, scholarship examining their role is sparse. We address this gap by investigating perceptions and experiences of employees (n = 166) at two institutions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual assault; higher education; faculty and staff; mandatory reporting; Title IX