Navarro JC, Ratajczak K. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211068056

35077246

Knowing a sexual assault victim and general self-efficacy (GSE) were examined as predictors of rape myth acceptance (RMA) among university students. Where knowing a sexual assault victim was associated with greater rejection of rape myths among female students, most notably White females, a null effect occurred on male students, except for Black males whose RMA increased. Higher self-efficacy predicted the overall rejection of rape myths differently among identity intersections, most prominently with victim blaming. Knowing a sexual assault victim moderated GSE and RMA for male students and Latinos. These findings offer practical and critical implications as universities grow in diversity.


gender differences; sexual assault; efficacy; racial/ethnic differences; rape myth acceptance

