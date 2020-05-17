Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To assess the popularity of an emergent drug, delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and compare interest levels between US states with or without legalized recreational cannabis.



METHODS. We used Google Trends to assess the growth of interest among delta-8 THC-related search terms from May 17, 2020, to May 9, 2021. We examined differences between states with or without legalized cannabis using state-level Google Trends data from February 13 to May 13, 2021, and policy data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.



RESULTS. Interest in delta-8 THC increased starting in mid-June 2020, with search volumes for delta-8 THC queries currently at 35% of the "marijuana" query. States where recreational cannabis is illegal had higher relative queries than did states with legalized recreational cannabis (52.3 vs 14.8; t = 40.9; P < .001).



CONCLUSIONS. There has been rapid growth in interest in delta-8 THC.



FINDINGS between state policy contexts likely indicate delta-8 THC's role as a substitute good for delta-9 THC. Public Health Implications. Digital signals such as search volumes may point to an emergent use trend in the substance delta-8 THC. Further studies are needed to assess potential harms and correlates of delta-8 THC use. (Am J Public Health. 2022;112(2):296-299. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306586).

Language: en