Correction to: BMC Geriatr 21, 601 (2021)



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12877-021-02485-3



After publication of this article [1], the authors reported that Christophe Vandeviver was not indicated as shared last author. Ines Keygnaert and Christophe Vandeviver are shared last authors.



The original article [1] has been updated.



[The SafetyLit database has been updated to include these authors.]



1. Nobels A, Cismaru-Inescu A, Nisen L, et al. Sexual violence in older adults: a Belgian prevalence study. BMC Geriatr. 2021;21:601. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12877-021-02485-3.

