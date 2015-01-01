Abstract

This is a summary of the published research from the 14 observational, longitudinal and big-data, epidemiological studies supported by the LIMBIC-CENC program from 2013-2021 examining the long-term effects of combat-related traumatic brain injury (TBI).



FINDINGS from these 43 primary and secondary analyses include: 1) unique fluid, advanced neuroimaging and electrophysiologic biomarkers associated with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), number of mTBIs and related dysfunction, 2) increases in a range of chronic difficulties, including neurosensory, sleep, pain, cognitive deficits, behavioral disorders, overall symptom burden, healthcare costs and service-connected disability, associated with mTBI, all-severity traumatic brain injury (TBI), blast exposure, and number of mTBIs, and 3) increases in the risk for suicide and neurodegeneration, including dementia and Parkinson's disease, associated with mTBI and all-severity TBI. Ongoing LIMBIC-CENC longitudinal and epidemiologic research will clarify, confirm and expand upon these findings.

