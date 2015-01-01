|
Cifu DX. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35080997
This is a summary of the published research from the 14 observational, longitudinal and big-data, epidemiological studies supported by the LIMBIC-CENC program from 2013-2021 examining the long-term effects of combat-related traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Language: en
Concussion; military; veteran; consortium; long-term effects