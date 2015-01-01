|
Vega-Cauich JI, Gutierrez-Solis AL. Community Dent. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35080816
BACKGROUND: Bullying is a major social issue. Individuals who experience bullying victimization may develop stress-related health disorders, such as anxiety and temporomandibular disorders (TMDs). As school bullying can enhance or trigger stress and anxiety, individuals who experience bullying victimization are prone to develop TMD. However, it is still unclear whether this relationship is mediated by anxiety.
Language: en
Mexico; Anxiety; Bullying victimization; Temporomandibular disorders