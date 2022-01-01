Abstract

PURPOSE: Hip fracture is a significant public health problem, with associated high morbidity and mortality. Orthopedic surgeons are concerned to improve prognosis and stratify mortality risk after hip fracture surgery. This study established a nomogram that combines the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) with specific laboratory parameters to predict mortality risk after hip fracture surgery in geriatrics.



METHODS: The records of consecutive patients who underwent hip fracture surgery from January 2015 through May 2020 at one medical center were reviewed for perioperative factors and mortality. Patients with age ≥ 70 years who were diagnosed with intertrochanteric or femoral neck fractures were included. Patients who were diagnosed with pathological fracture, received only conservative treatment or lost to follow-up were excluded. A multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression model was used to identify risk factors. A nomogram was established with R software and evaluated using concordance (C)-index, area under receiver operating characteristic (AUC), calibration curves, and decision curve analysis (DCA).



RESULTS: In total, 454 patients were included with a mean age of 81.6 years. The mean follow-up and one-year mortality rate were 37.2 months and 10.4%, respectively. Five identified risk variables for mortality after hip fracture surgery in geriatrics comprised age (HR 1.05, 95% CI 1.01-1.08; P = 0.003), CCI (HR 1.38, 95% CI 1.24-1.54; P = 0.000), albumin (HR 1.78, 95% CI 1.31-2.43; P = 0.000), sodium (HR 1.59, 95% CI 1.18-2.15; P = 0.002) and hemoglobin (HR 1.46, 95% CI 1.07-2.00; P = 0.02). A nomogram was proposed and evaluated, showing a C-index of 0.76 ± 0.02. The AUCs for 6-month, 1-year, and 3-year mortality predictions were 0.83, 0.79, and 0.77, respectively. The calibration curve and DCA showed good discrimination and clinical usefulness.



CONCLUSION: This novel nomogram for stratifying the mortality risk after hip fracture surgery in geriatrics incorporated age, CCI, serum albumin, sodium, and hemoglobin. Internal validation indicated that the model has good accuracy and usefulness. This nomogram had improved convenience and precision compared with other models. External validation is warranted to confirm its performance.

