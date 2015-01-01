|
Citation
|
Darrow SM, Maliken AC, Piatigorsky A, Stuart BK, Todd N, Yaeger AM, Londahl-Shaller EA. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35080775
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) is an effective approach to decreasing suicidal behaviors; the adapted, family-based model for adolescents (through 18 years old; DBT-A) also demonstrates efficacy. Data on higher dropout rates based on age, initial research on DBT with young adults in the community, and the theory that underlies DBT suggest that adaptations may also be appropriate for young adults. This study examines the effectiveness of DBT-A, presents preliminary data on delivering DBT-A to young adults (ages 18-26), and compares clinical characteristics, service utilization, and outcomes to adolescent clients (ages 13-17) to guide clinical considerations and future research on implementing DBT-A.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicide; young adults; dialectical behavior therapy; psychotherapy effectiveness