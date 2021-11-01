Abstract

A dramatic increase in firework-related blast injuries to the hand and upper extremity resulted in record-setting numbers at our institution over the July 4, 2018, holiday. This led our hand and upper extremity department to create a public service announcement (PSA) campaign regarding firework safety and injury prevention. This PSA was broadcast in advance of the next July 4 holiday via several media platforms including television, radio, and the internet. The following year only 4 patients required surgery for firework-related blast injuries to the hand and upper extremity over the same 10-day period, including the weekends before and after the July 4, 2019, holiday. This represented a considerable reduction compared with the 14 patients seen within the same time frame in 2018. The purpose of this article was to outline the process and report the impact of creating and disseminating a public service announcement for firework-related blast injury prevention.

