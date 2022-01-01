Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) related mental disorder has been hypothesized in the literature before 1969 as the etiology of schizophrenia. TBI has been described as a complex of multiple genetic factors and interacting non-genetic factor influence. Most research on non-genetic factors has focused on the period from conception through childhood. Thus far, there is no evidence suggestive of schizophrenic features for individuals without family history of mental health disorder following TBI in adulthood. Hence, we present these case series of three different TBI related schizophrenia with no past psychiatric history nor positive family psychiatric background. Though there are scientific reports suggesting association between TBI and schizophrenia, most of the links are either based on pre-teen exposure to TBI or positive family history of mental illness. Discussed in line of current literature, this case series adds to the body of evidence on adult TBI related schizophrenia in individuals with no family history of mental health disorder.

