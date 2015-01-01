Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize and compare occupational injuries among population sectors in southern Israel and to evaluate their use of healthcare services and analgesic drugs.



METHODS: Retrospective cross-sectional study.



RESULTS: There were 100,000 occupational injuries among 70,037 insured individuals over the study period from January 1, 2009 to December 31, 2016. There was a large increase in occupational traffic injuries over this period. Compared to the veteran Jewish population, Bedouin Arabs, new immigrants and foreign workers had significantly lower rates of use of ambulatory services and imaging tests (P < 0.001). Arabs had significantly higher odds for recurrent occupational injuries (OR = 1.29, P < 0.001), and being a new immigrant protected against recurrent injuries (OR = 0.70, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Medical staffs should invest greater effort into explaining the spectrum of diagnostic and treatment options for vulnerable groups as well as workers' rights.

Language: en