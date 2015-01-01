Abstract

In recent years, calls to address gun violence through public health approaches have increased. However, securing funding for health-based community violence intervention models has remained a challenge. New actions suggest that this may be shifting. Upon taking office, the Biden administration announced a series of funding opportunities for these programs, which ranged from competitive grant programs to a proposed 8-year, $5 billion plan. Less publicized, but just as important, is the administration's announcement that Medicaid can be used to reimburse this work, specifically noting the eligibility of hospital-based violence intervention and prevention programs. For these programs, this creates a predictable and reliable funding source that has not existed to date. This integration of violence prevention programming in the traditional health care and financing systems represents a critical inflection point in the United States' shifting response to community violence. However, the decision to use this optional benefit lies with each state. States should strongly consider harnessing Medicaid as a wise investment to address the United States' gun violence epidemic. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Economic and value-based evaluation, level IV.

