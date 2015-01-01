Abstract

BACKGROUND: User experience (UX), including usability, should be formally assessed multiple times throughout the development process to optimize the acceptability and integration of a new technology before implementing it within the home environment of people living with cognitive impairments.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to identify UX issues, notably usability issues, and factors to consider for the future implementation of the COOK (Cognitive Orthosis for Cooking) within the home of individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI) to identify modifications to improve the technology.



METHODS: This study comprised two rounds of UX evaluations, including extensive usability testing, which were completed in a laboratory context: 3 sessions with 5 experts and, after improvement of COOK, 2 sessions with 10 participants with TBI. Each session included the use of scenarios and questionnaires on UX and usability.



RESULTS: Both rounds demonstrated good usability outcomes and hedonic qualities. Various usability issues were identified by participants, such as navigation inconsistencies, technical bugs, and the need for more feedback. Factors to consider in the future implementation of COOK were also mentioned by participants with TBI, including environmental (eg, space available and presence of pets) and personal factors (eg, level of comfort with technology, presence of visual deficits, and preferences).



CONCLUSIONS: By evaluating UX, including usability, various times throughout the development process and including experts and end users, our research team was able to develop a technology that was perceived as usable, pleasant, and well-designed. This research is an example of how and when people with cognitive impairments (ie, people with TBI) can be involved in evaluating the UX of new technology.

Language: en