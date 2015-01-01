|
Tin D, Galehan J, Markovic V, Ciottone GR. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
35078544
In the original publication of this article, Reference Tin, Galehan, Markovic and Suicide1 the authors found errors in the data set analysis. Part of the Results section should be updated as follows:
terrorism; disaster medicine; counter-terrorism medicine; corrigendum; suicide bombing