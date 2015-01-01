SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tin D, Galehan J, Markovic V, Ciottone GR. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/S1049023X22000176

35078544

In the original publication of this article, Reference Tin, Galehan, Markovic and Suicide1 the authors found errors in the data set analysis. Part of the Results section should be updated as follows:

"Conversely, SBA most commonly targeted police (21.9%), followed by private citizens and properties (20.6%), military (12.2%), and government (10.9%; Table 3). While police were most commonly targeted, the mean FI and NFI inflicted on private citizens and properties (13.47 and 26.53, respectively) were nearly twice as high in comparison (Table 3)."

Also noted, Table 2 and Table 3 should be updated.

Tin, D, Galehan, J, Markovic, V, Suicide, Ciottone GR. bombing terrorism. Prehosp Disaster Med. 2021;36(6):664-668.


Language: en

terrorism; disaster medicine; counter-terrorism medicine; corrigendum; suicide bombing

