|
Citation
|
Blonigen DM, Smith JS, Javier S, Cucciare MA, Timko C, Nevedal AL, Filice N, Rosenthal J, Smelson D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35080418
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Criminal recidivism is common among patients in mental health residential treatment programs. Moral reconation therapy (MRT) has empirical support for reducing criminal recidivism by modifying antisocial cognitions and behaviors; however, its implementation potential in noncorrectional settings has been rarely studied. This potential was examined in a three-site effectiveness-implementation trial of MRT for justice-involved veterans receiving residential mental health treatment in the U.S. Veterans Health Administration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Implementation; Criminal recidivism; Justice-involved veterans; Mental Health Residential Treatment; Moral reconation therapy; Veterans Health Administration