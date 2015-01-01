Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand adolescent substance use and its known risk factors at the local and state level; to inform the development of future programs to reduce substance misuse among adolescents.



METHODS: Survey data collected from a convenience sample of Rhode Island 9th-grade students prior to administration of the RAMS curriculum in 2016 and 2017 was compared to 2017 Rhode Island and National Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data.



RESULTS: Seventeen percent (2016 RAMS), 10% (2017 RAMS), 6% (RIYRBS) and 11% (NYRBS) of students reported ever using prescription pain reliever without a physician prescription. One percent (2016 RAMS, 2017 RAMS), 3% (RIYRBS), and 2% (NYRBS) reported ever using heroin. Seven percent (2016 RAMS, 2017 RAMS), and 12% (RIYRBS, NYRBS) reported using cannabis in previous 30 days.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight a unique need for targeted education based on school and community risk and protective factors and misuse differences.

Language: en