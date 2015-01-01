Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the perceptions of Primary Health Care workers regarding Violence Against Women.



METHOD: Qualitative, exploratory, descriptive study addressing 23 health professionals working in three Health Centers in Praia, Cape Verde, Africa. Semi-structured interviews were held via videoconference in November and December 2020. Data were treated according to thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Three categories emerged: violence against women restricted to physical aggression; violence as a phenomenon resulting from financial dependency; and victim blaming.



CONCLUSION: The reductionist view of violence, as limited to physical harm, associated with financial dependency and victim blaming helps to unveil perceptions that ground the practice of health workers with women victims of violence and can support the planning of continuous education provided in Primary Health Care services.

Language: pt