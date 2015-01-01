Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to investigate the mediating role of self-esteem in the relationship between physical disability and suicidal ideation, and whether the mediation effect was moderated by resilience among nursing home residents.



METHODS: Participants were 538 nursing home residents recruited from 37 nursing homes in Jinan, China (mean age = 78.13 years, SD = 8.72). The Lawton and Brody Activities of Daily Living Scale, Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, 10-item version of the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, and Beck Suicidal Ideation Inventory-Chinese Version were used. Mediation and moderated mediation analyses were performed using Models 4 and 15 of the PROCESS macro for SPSS.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation among the nursing home residents was 14.90%. The mediation analysis showed that self-esteem partially mediated the association between physical disability and suicidal ideation. Resilience was a protective factor for suicidal ideation and moderated the relationship between physical disability and suicidal ideation, and between self-esteem and suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Both physical disability and lower self-esteem are important in understanding the development of suicidal ideation among nursing home residents. Improving resilience may be crucial for suicide prevention.

