Abstract

Wearing a baby in a carrier may increase the infant's risk of injury. Researchers examined data from 2011 through 2020 on injuries associated with a baby carrier in children up to five years of age that were reported to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. They found 14,024 pediatric patients who presented to U.S. EDs with injuries, over half of which were a result of the baby falling from the carrier, while 22% were related to the caregiver falling. Infants five months of age or younger are at greatest risk; they accounted for 61% of the cases, with 84% sustaining an injury to the head and 19% sustaining an injury requiring hospitalization. The researchers acknowledge that baby-wearing has many benefits, including more successful breastfeeding and improved infant-parent bonding, but emphasize the importance of educating parents on proper sizing, selection, and wearing of the carriers. The research was presented at the virtual American Academy of Pediatrics 2021 National Conference and Exhibition.

