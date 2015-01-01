Abstract

PURPOSE: Writing challenges can cause ongoing distress and limit resumption of pre-injury activities following traumatic brain injury (TBI); however, little TBI research or clinical practice addresses written communication. Understanding the writing perceptions and experiences of adults engaged in intensive, inpatient rehabilitation following hospital discharge for TBI is an initial step in addressing this situation.



METHOD: Transcendental phenomenology served to structure this qualitative research. Six adults between 2 and 6 months post-TBI participated in a common experience of writing about a personal memorable event. Standardized test scores and symptom ratings provided descriptive information about participants. Additionally, participants completed the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory and NASA Task Load Index and engaged in semistructured interviews to describe writing perceptions and experiences.



RESULTS: Data analysis revealed themes and subthemes about writing perceptions, challenges, and support strategies. Participants varied in their perceptions of post-injury writing changes. Test results revealed areas of challenge for all participants, but only half reported awareness of writing changes. Those aware of changes differed from other participants regarding word retrieval, memory, and concentration as well as overall effort expended, frustration, and performance quality. Although all participants relied on writing supports, only one had adjusted multiple writing strategies following injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Some adults with TBI are aware of writing changes while receiving posthospital, inpatient rehabilitation services, but others deny such changes. This differs from reports concerning later recovery stages, perhaps because few functional writing opportunities arise during rehabilitation. Application of compensatory strategies specific to post-injury writing challenges is unlikely while awareness remains limited.

Language: en