Citation
Kahn RE, Ambroziak G, Mundt JC, Keiser KL, Thornton D. Behav. Sci. Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35083773
Abstract
Civilly committed sexually violent persons (SVPs) are a select group of individuals designated as high risk for future sexual violence. Despite risk reduction in older age, SVP programs are seeing aging client populations, with many individuals remaining committed after age 60 (60+). Recent research found a sexual recidivism rate of 7.5% for 60+ individuals released from an SVP civil commitment program. The current paper follows up by examining reasons why individuals remain committed after age 60. It compares SVPs discharged after age 60 to those who are 60+ but remain civilly committed.
Language: en
Keywords
civil commitment; older adult; recidivism; reentry; sex offender