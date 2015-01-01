Abstract

Civilly committed sexually violent persons (SVPs) are a select group of individuals designated as high risk for future sexual violence. Despite risk reduction in older age, SVP programs are seeing aging client populations, with many individuals remaining committed after age 60 (60+). Recent research found a sexual recidivism rate of 7.5% for 60+ individuals released from an SVP civil commitment program. The current paper follows up by examining reasons why individuals remain committed after age 60. It compares SVPs discharged after age 60 to those who are 60+ but remain civilly committed.



RESULTS of bivariate analyses reveal older SVPs who remain committed have significantly higher actuarial risk scores and are more likely to be of minority race. Multivariate logistic regression analyses found actuarial risk scores (Static-99R) predicted continued commitment, after controlling for other relevant variables. Barriers to community reintegration and suggestions for multi-disciplinary case management for older SVPs are discussed.

Language: en