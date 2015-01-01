|
Citation
|
Brager-Larsen A, Zeiner P, Klungsøyr O, Mehlum L. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e58.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35081930
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Self-harm in adolescents is an increasing public health concern and an important risk factor for suicide. We aimed to examine how age of self-harm onset in adolescents was associated with frequency of subsequent suicidal and non-suicidal self-harm (NSSI) episodes, and how age of onset and duration of self-harm may influence the frequency of self-harm.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Self-harm; Suicide attempt; Age of onset; Borderline symptoms; Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI)