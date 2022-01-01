Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are considered a risk factor for the development of various forms of mental disorders, including body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). The aim of the present work was to examine the association between ACEs and BDD symptomatology and to identify features of studies that might moderate this association. We conducted a three-level meta-analysis of 27 articles that included 9167 participants.



RESULTS showed that the types of ACE examined (total ACE, abuse, neglect, teasing, and bullying) were positively associated with BDD symptomatology. Specifically, a low to moderate association was found for ACE overall, defined as abuse, neglect, bullying, or teasing (r = 0.289, 95% confidence interval (CI) [.240,.337), for bullying (r = 0.282, 95% CI [.206,.354]), and for abuse (r = 0.223, 95% CI [.169,.276]) were found; and a moderate to large association was found for experienced teasing (r = 0.423, 95% CI [.360,.482]). In addition, moderator analyses of the association between ACE and BDD symptomatology resulted in a predictive model in which the type of ACE, type of sample, and gender of participants moderated the magnitude of the association between ACEs and BDD symptomatology.

Language: en