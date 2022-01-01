|
Citation
|
Longobardi C, Badenes-Ribera L, Fabris MA. Body Image 2022; 40: 267-284.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35085863
|
Abstract
|
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are considered a risk factor for the development of various forms of mental disorders, including body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). The aim of the present work was to examine the association between ACEs and BDD symptomatology and to identify features of studies that might moderate this association. We conducted a three-level meta-analysis of 27 articles that included 9167 participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual abuse; Adverse childhood experiences; Physical abuse; Body dysmorphic disorders; Emotional abuse; Life course