Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Severe burn injuries have profound mental health impacts on individuals, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD). Many burn survivors also report positive psychosocial changes, termed posttraumatic growth (PTG). This study investigated long-term mental health of severe burn injury (i.e., PTSD, MDD, and PTG) and the longitudinal influences of coping strategies and social support.



METHODS: Ninety-nine adult burn survivors of the 2015 Formosa Fun Coast Water Park fire disaster participated in the 5-year follow-up (Wave 3, W3), with 93% completing the earlier 2- (Wave 1, W1) and 3-year follow-up (Wave 2, W2). Participants averaged 22.1 years of age at burn, and 62.6% were females. The mean total body surface area burned (TBSA) was 50.3%, with a mean length of hospital stay of 87.6 days.



RESULTS: Five years after the 2015 fire disaster, 13.1%, and 14.1% of the survivors met probable DSM-5 PTSD and MDD, while 51.5% reported significant PTG. After controlling for demographic, burn-specific, and baseline outcome variables, avoidance coping at W2 prospectively predicted PTSD and depressive symptoms at W3 (p = .003 and 0.04), with medium-to-large and medium effect sizes (sr(2) = 0.10 and 0.05). Approach coping at W2 prospectively predicted PTG at W3 (p = .014), with a medium-to-large effect size (sr(2) = 0.07).



CONCLUSION: Rates of probable PTSD and MDD were still relatively high in long-term burn survivors. However, PTG continued to be highly prevalent. Our findings highlight the importance of coping in affecting the long-term mental health of severe burn injury.

Language: en