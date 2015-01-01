Abstract

AIMS: To explore the family violence practice of home visiting nurses and identify the personal and professional characteristics of nurses undertaking family violence work.



DESIGN: A qualitative research design using interpretive description.



METHODS: The family violence nursing practice and characteristics of home visiting nurses in Victoria, Australia, were explored by analysing semi-structured interviews (n = 37) conducted over 4 months in 2019-2020. Twenty-five nurses and 12 nurse managers worked in urban, regional city and rural/remote settings. The data were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: We categorized the characteristics of home visiting nurses into two broad themes with sub-themes: 'Things you can learn'; and 'You just bring yourself'.



CONCLUSION: By researching the characteristics of home visiting nurses undertaking family violence work, this study has identified the personal characteristics managers should consider when recruiting nurses to this specialist role. Identifying the personal and professional skills required will improve nurses' working experience by reducing the risk of a potential skill/role mismatch. These insights may enhance the effectiveness of home visiting nurses so that the Enhanced Maternal and Child Health program contributes effectively to the support of women experiencing family violence. IMPACT: Interviewing home visiting nurses and their managers has enabled a clearer insight into this specialist practitioner's previously unexplored work. Identifying the nurses' personal, professional, and clinical characteristics should inform the development of position roles and identify nurses who are best suited for this role. This knowledge will ensure that the Maternal and Child Health program effectively supports women experiencing family violence.

Language: en