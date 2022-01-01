Abstract

BACKGROUND: On August 4, 2020, Beirut's port experienced one of the strongest non-nuclear explosions in history, killing approximately 200 people, displacing 300,000 persons, and injuring more than 1000 children.



METHODS: An online anonymous survey assessed the prevalence of probable mental health disorders (MHDs) and impact of blast-related and other factors controlling for sociodemographics in 801 children aged 8 to 17 years old.



RESULTS: About two thirds (64%) were screened positive for probable anxiety using the Screen for Childhood Anxiety Related Disorder, 52% for probable PTSD using CRIES-13, and 33% for probable depression using the Mood and Feelings Questionnaire (MFQ). Children who resided farthest way from the explosion site or were not in Beirut during blast had a significantly lower odds of anxiety and PTSD. Children who sustained any physical injury (vs. none) or witnessed casualties (vs. not) were at higher odds for PTSD. Children of parents who reported that their homes sustained minor damages (vs. no damages at all) were at higher odds for anxiety and PTSD, and temporary displacement (vs. none) increased odds of PTSD only. Poorer perceived economic status, poorer academic performance, having a family member injured in the blast, and prior mental health care seeking were associated with higher odds for all MHDs.



CONCLUSION: Our study, the only one to document the mental health impact of the Beirut Port explosion on children, highlights the critical need for an emergency mental health response, prioritizing disadvantaged communities and children with prior mental health problems.

