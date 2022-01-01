|
Citation
|
Chandler AB, Lawrence E. J. Fam. Psychol. 2022; 36(1): 46-56.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35084876
|
Abstract
|
The associations between insecure attachment (anxious and avoidant dimensions), maladaptive relational attributions, self-esteem, and psychological aggression were examined in a sample of couples (N = 96 couples) across the early years of marriage. Studying these constructs within a single sample is a novel contribution to the literature. Attachment was assessed at marriage, whereas maladaptive attributions, self-esteem, and psychological aggression were evaluated annually over the first 7 years of marriage. For the present study, specific maladaptive relational attributions about the spouse's hypothetical aggressive behavior were investigated. Data from both spouses were examined simultaneously using growth curve analytic and actor-partner interdependence modeling techniques.
Language: en