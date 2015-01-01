Abstract

The International Rescue Committee's Life Skills Tailored Package for Early Marriage focuses on engaged, married, and divorced Syrian refugee girls aged 13-18 living in Lebanon. This paper details findings from a qualitative program evaluation. In-depth interviews (IDIs) and focus group discussions (FGDs) explored participants' viewpoints about program components. IDIs engaged program staff and adolescent girls. FGDs included adolescent girls, husbands/fathers, and mothers/mothers-in-law. Data were audio-recorded, transcribed, and assessed using inductive content analysis. Three themes emerged: (1) engaging influencers with discretion facilitated girls' participation, (2) reaching out to vulnerable girls required foresight and flexibility, and (3) participation fostered development of personal resources and adaptive capacities among adolescent girls, who described improvements in self-confidence for decision-making/time management, reproductive health knowledge, emotional regulation/understanding of healthy relationships, and self-protection. Efforts to improve psychosocial and reproductive health of refugee adolescent girls experiencing child marriage should integrate lessons learned through this program.

