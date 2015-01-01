Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cardiotoxicity represents the primary cause of death in acute aluminum phosphide (AlP) poisoning. Prompt supportive care can improve patient survival. This study assessed the role of echocardiography in estimating the survival probability of AlP-poisoned patients admitted to the intensive care unit.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study of symptomatic acute AlP poisoned patients was conducted between September 2019 and December 2020. Patients were subjected to history taking, clinical examination, To be included, patient evaluation needed to include electrocardiographic (ECG) and echocardiographic studies. The statistical analysis assessed the association between patient survival and relevant factors. Survival analysis was performed using the Kaplan-Meier survival curve and Cox proportional hazard regression.



RESULTS: A total of 90 patients met inclusion criteria. Electrocardiographic abnormalities were detected in 38.1% of survivors and 82.6% of non-survivors (p < 0.001). Survivors had a higher mean left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF) (50.86 ± 6.30% vs. 26.52 ± 7.64%, respectively, p < 0.001) and a lower percentage of global LV hypokinesia (4.8% vs. 94.2%, p < 0.001). The mean survival time was higher among patients with LVEF ≥ 50% than those with LVEF = 41-49% and ≤ 40% (p = 0.014 and 0.001, respectively). The hazard of death was 4.42 and 5.40 times greater in patients with LVEF ≤ 40% or with global LV hypokinesia, respectively. Regression revealed that the global LV hypokinesia, ECG abnormalities, and decreased LVEF and oxygen saturation were significantly associated with the risk of death (hazard ratios: 4.382, 3.348, 0.957, and 0.971, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Echocardiography represents a valuable diagnostic tool to assess cardiac function in acute AlP poisoning. Both LVEF and global LV hypokinesia significantly impact the survival of AlP-poisoned patients. Echocardiography was superior to ECG changes in terms of accuracy for the prediction of mortality.

Language: en