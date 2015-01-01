|
Hidalgo MA, Layland E, Kubicek K, Kipke M. Mindfulness (N Y) 2020; 11(2): 452-461.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35082927
OBJECTIVES: This study examined the potential moderating role of trait mindfulness on the association between perceived sexual racism and psychological symptoms among a community-based sample of ethnic/racial minority young men who have sex with men (MSM) residing in greater Los Angeles.
Language: en
Young adults; Depression; Gay/bisexual; Sexual objectification