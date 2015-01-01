Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined the potential moderating role of trait mindfulness on the association between perceived sexual racism and psychological symptoms among a community-based sample of ethnic/racial minority young men who have sex with men (MSM) residing in greater Los Angeles.



METHODS: From a cross-sectional sample of 448 participants, aged 16-24 years, survey data were analyzed to examine rates of perceived sexual racism, mindfulness, psychological symptoms, and moderation by mindfulness through various analyses, including analysis of variance and logistic regression.



RESULTS: Results indicated that Latino young MSM reported the lowest scores of sexual racism, and sexual racism was associated with higher odds of psychological symptoms, suicidal ideation with a plan in the past year, and self-injury in the past 3 months. The protective potential of mindfulness was suggested by its main effects on psychological symptoms; however, it only buffered the effects of sexual racism on suicidal ideation with a plan and self-injury, with marginal buffering effects on depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings underscore the potential utility of assessing sexual racism among young MSM of color, as well as the potential benefit of mindfulness approaches to buffer the effects of sexual racism on symptoms of depression. Interpretation of these findings is briefly discussed.

Language: en