Cottrell DB, Gonzalez JD, Atchison PT, Evans SC, Stokes A. Nursing 2022; 52(2): 40-45.

(Copyright © 2022, Springhouse)

10.1097/01.NURSE.0000803432.31284.34

35085195

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning (or queer), and other sexual and gender minority (LGBTQ+) youth face various forms of bullying and mistreatment that may lead to suicide. Nurses can help recognize, address, and mitigate challenges associated with suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.


