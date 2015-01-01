CONTACT US: Contact info
Cottrell DB, Gonzalez JD, Atchison PT, Evans SC, Stokes A. Nursing 2022; 52(2): 40-45.
(Copyright © 2022, Springhouse)
35085195
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning (or queer), and other sexual and gender minority (LGBTQ+) youth face various forms of bullying and mistreatment that may lead to suicide. Nurses can help recognize, address, and mitigate challenges associated with suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.
