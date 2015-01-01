Abstract

INTRODUCTION: High-quality forensic documentation can improve justice outcomes for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, but there are limited tools to assess documentation data quality. This study aimed to develop and validate a data quality assessment index to objectively assess clinician documentation across the 26 key elements of the standardized forensic evidence forms used in Kenya.



METHODS: Informed by prior quality assessment tools, an initial draft of the index was developed. Feedback from Kenya- and U.S.-based clinicians and human rights experts was solicited and incorporated into the draft index in an iterative fashion. Two raters independently employed the finalized Physicians for Human Rights Data Quality Index to assess and score the quality of documentation across 31 clinician-completed forms. Inter-rater reliability was determined using Cohen kappa (к) coefficients.



RESULTS: The Index was found to have substantial overall reliability. Of the 26 documentation items, the Index had a perfect (к = 1.0) and almost perfect (к = 0.81-0.99) level of inter-rater agreement across 17 (65.4%) and 5 (19.2%) items, respectively. On a low-to-high documentation quality scale of 0 to 2, the majority of items (n = 19, 73.1%) had a mean documentation quality score >1.5-2.



CONCLUSION: Quality assurance of forensic documentation is an essential component of post-sexual assault care. To our knowledge, this is the first validated quality-assessment tool in the peer-reviewed literature for sexual assault documentation and may be a promising strategy to enhance the quality of sexual assault documentation in other settings, locally, regionally, and internationally.

