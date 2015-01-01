Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying in health care setting has a globally prevalence between 1% and 87% and it's in constant increase described by "WHO" as: "Bullying is a major public health problem". It is defined as a repeated ill-treatment, harmful for the health of one or more individuals by one or more people. There are different types of behaviours and they vary from verbal abuse, offensive conduct, humiliating and intimidating attitudes. Those attitudes won't help you doing your job. Different are the outcomes that those actions have on victims: anxiety, sleep disturbances, generalized pain and reduced attention. The objective of the study was to investigate the presence of the phenomenon within the Ticino (Swiss Canton) on healthcare contexts and to explain its experiences.



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted on a sample of healthcare professionals who are active in the Ticino (Switzerland) healthcare context through 18 semi-structured interviews and their thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The results that emerged shows how the problem is also relevant in Ticino's healthcare contexts, sometimes with different modalities and outcomes, moreover, experiencing these situations during one's working career leads to re-proposing such behaviours, as it is considered a rite of passage. What emerges in a predominant way is the lack of programs or structures aimed to prevent and support the victim and the perpetrator.



===



Bullying in Ticino's healthcare contexts: Impact on employee's well being and organization

Language: it