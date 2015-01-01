Abstract

Multiple exposures to life threatening events may lead to various mental health issues and indirectly affect the marriage of those affected. Very few studies have investigated trauma exposure, PTSD, depressive symptoms, and marital conflicts among firefighters, a group that faces such exposure occupationally. The present study explores the relationship between trauma exposure, PTSD and depression in relation to marital conflicts among firefighters in Sarawak, adopting a cross-sectional research design. Different marital status reported significant PTSD and depressive symptoms. The widowed scored higher PTSD and depressive symptoms than the married and single groups. Firefighters with PTSD and depressive symptoms reported having more problems in aggression family history of distress, sexual dissatisfaction, and problem-solving communication than those without. Regression analysis showed that problem solving communication (t (212) = 2.59, p =.01) and global distress scores (t (212) = 2.17, p <.05) in type of marital conflicts, served as a significant predictor for depressive symptoms. The present study suggests that proper planning for treatment and intervention is needed to improve psychological well-being among firefighters and other high-risk professions following multiple exposures to traumatic events in carrying their job duty. Proper intervention programs also should be initiated for spouses of firefighters dealing with traumatized partners.

Language: en