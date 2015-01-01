Abstract

Torture has profound psychological and physiological consequences for survivors. While some brain structures and functions appear altered in torture survivors, it is unclear how torture exposure influences functional connectivity within and between core intrinsic brain networks. In this study, 37 torture survivors (TS) and 62 non-torture survivors (NTS) participated in a resting-state fMRI scan. Data-driven independent components analysis identified active intrinsic networks. Group differences in functional connectivity in the default mode network (DMN), salience network (SN) and central executive network (CEN) of the triple network model, as well any prefrontal network, were examined while controlling for PTSD symptoms and exposure to other potentially traumatic events. The analysis identified 25 networks; eight comprised our networks of interest. Within-network group differences were observed in the left CEN (lCEN), where the TS group showed less spectral power in the low-frequency band. Differential internetwork dynamic connectivity patterns were observed, where the TS group showed stronger positive coupling between the lCEN and anterior dorsomedial and ventromedial DMN, and stronger negative coupling between a lateral frontal network and the lCEN and anterior dorsomedial DMN (when contrasted with the NTS group). Group differences were not attributed to torture severity or dissociative symptoms. Torture survivors showed disrupted dynamic functional connectivity between a laterally-aligned lCEN that serves top-down control functions over external processes and the midline DMN that underpins internal self-referential processes, which may be an adaptive response to mitigate the worst effects of the torture experience. This study provides a critical step in mapping the neural signature of torture exposure to guide treatment development and selection.

