Citation
Cunningham TR, Guerin RJ, Ferguson J, Cavalleri J. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35088430
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Long working hours and fatigue are significant occupational safety and health (OSH) hazards for working populations who experience disproportionate risks of injury and illness. These groups include young or new workers, aging workers, contingent and temporary workers, immigrant and nonnative workers, female workers, minority workers, workers with low levels of education and lower socioeconomic status, and small business employees. An increasing focus on newer determinants of health in the workplace, such as health equity and work-life conflict, in worker populations at greater risk for injury or illness, provides an opportunity for researchers to address the causes and consequences of work-related fatigue in high-risk populations.
Language: en
Keywords
fatigue; at-risk populations; health equity; occupational safety and health; working hours