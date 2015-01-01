Abstract

For persons with multiple sclerosis (MS), the general decline in neuromuscular function underlies diminished balance, impaired gait and consequently, increased risk of falling. During gait, optimal control of head motion is an important feature which is achieved partly through control of the trunk-neck region to dampen gait-related oscillations. The primary aim of this study was to examine the effect performing a 6-minute walk test (6MWT) has on head, neck and trunk accelerations in individuals with MS. This was addressed using a repeated measures generalized linear model. We were also interested in assessing whether the 6MWT has an impact on a person's falls risk and specific physiological measures related to falls. Finally the relation between the amplitude (i.e., mean RMS) of head and trunk accelerations and falls risk was examined using linear regression. The main results were that over the course of the 6MWT, individuals progressively slowed down coupled with a concurrent increase in gait-related upper body accelerations (p's > 0.05). Despite the increased acceleration, no significant changes in attenuation from the trunk to the head were observed, indicating that persons were able to maintain an optimal level of control over these oscillations. Performing the 6MWT also had a negative impact on posture, with falls risk significantly increasing following this test (p > 0.05). Interestingly, the overall falls risk values were strongly linked with vertical accelerations about the trunk and head, but not average walking speed during the 6MWT. Overall, performing the 6MWT leads to changes in walking speed, upper body acceleration patterns and increases in overall falls risk.

