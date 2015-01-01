Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We investigated the effects of auditory cues of varying reliability levels on response inhibition performance using a target detection task to determine if external cues offer performance benefits. Further, we examined how the slope of the speed accuracy trade-off changes as a function of auditory cue reliability and used the trade-off to understand where any performance gains may be realized.



BACKGROUND: Researchers have proposed that the sustained attention to response task (SART) can be used to study the mechanisms causing failures of response inhibition. External cues may mitigate the results of motor inhibition failure. The extent to which external cues can effectively aid performance depends on the level of cue reliability.



METHOD: Ninety-one participants performed three SARTs with auditory cue assistance at three different levels of reliability (i.e. 0%, 60% and 100% reliable at cueing imminent No-Go stimuli).



RESULTS: We observed fewer errors of commission and faster reaction time in conditions with higher cue reliability. The slope of speed-accuracy trade-off relationship was impacted by cue reliability and was not a simple linear function.



CONCLUSION: Reliable auditory cues aid performance by reducing reaction time and errors of commission. Auditory cues also impact the relationship between speed and accuracy trade-off. APPLICATION: Insights of cue effectiveness at different reliability levels help people make informed decisions in developing automation interfaces or sensors based on expected performance. Reliable cues mitigate the risk of impulsive errors; however, the reliability has to be high to have a noticeable impact on the speed-accuracy trade-off.

