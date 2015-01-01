Abstract

Embolization of a bullet or shrapnel from the heart (left ventricle) to the peripheral arterial circulation is practically unknown. We present a 38-year-old man with no comorbidities who was referred to our centre with a bullet injury to the left side of his chest. The patient complained of mild pain and numbness in his right lower limb. A trauma series was advised. A contrast angiogram of the peripheral lower limbs showed a bullet in the right popliteal artery with no flow in the tibial arteries. A bullet was removed from the distal popliteal artery at its bifurcation with a long thrombus proximal to it. Removal of the foreign body is the widely accepted management, especially when it leads to symptoms like ischaemia or signs of infection, as was the situation in our case.

