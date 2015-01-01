Abstract

Coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) is a systemic viral infection. COVID-19 patients show diverse clinical presentations ranging from asymptomatic, mild symptoms to severe symptoms characterized by severe respiratory distress. Sleep disorders or insomnia is one of the psychiatric problems that arise during the COVID-19 pandemic. The term used to define this particular insomnia is coronasomnia or COVID-19 insomnia. Data show that the prevalence of this problem is increasing, especially in the confirmed COVID-19 patient group. Anti-insomnia drugs such as hypnotics, sedatives, and anxiolytics are the easiest option. As with drugs generally, anti-insomnia drugs are associated with various safety issues, especially in people with COVID-19. Therefore, their use may be hazardous. The literature review aims to make health practitioners aware of the anti-insomnia drugs that have the best efficacy and safety issues that are clinically relevant from the use of anti-insomnia drugs and the interactions of anti-insomnia drugs with various drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19. The articles were explored on PubMed and Cochrane Library, whereas the drug-drug interactions between the anti-insomnia and COVID-19 drugs were searched on Drugs.com Interaction Checker and Lexiomp-interact. Overall anti-insomnia drugs have efficacy in improving sleep parameters. Orexin receptor antagonist drugs have good efficacy in increasing WASO, LPS, and SE with an acceptable safety profile. Meanwhile, the combination of zolpidem, lorazepam, and diphenhydramine improved TST parameters better than other drugs. Side effects such as drowsiness and dizziness were among the most commonly reported effects. Therefore, attention and monitoring of the use of anti-insomnia drugs in COVID-19 patients need to be carried out by considering the side effects and interactions that are very risky.

