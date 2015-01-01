Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the present study is to determine whether handguns discharged at the craniomaxillofacial region are associated with greater fatality in suicide attempts relative to shotguns.



METHODS: The following retrospective cohort study was completed using the Nationwide Inpatient Sample (NIS), a Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) database. The primary predictor variable was the type of firearm (handguns vs. shotguns). The primary outcome variable was prognosis (fatality vs. no fatality). A binary logistic regression was performed to determine the risk of mortality of all predictor variables.



RESULTS: Our final sample consisted of 223 patients. Handguns (85.2%) were the most popular firearm. Relative to black patients, white patients were over three times more likely to die (p < 0.05). Compared to patients who were transferred in, patients not transferred in were eight times more likely to die (p = 0.000). Relative to patients who were admitted electively, patients who were not admitted electively were 16.7 times more likely to die (p < 0.01). Finally, relative to patients who used shotguns, patients who used handguns were 3.4 times more likely to die (p = 0.002).



CONCLUSION: Self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the maxillofacial region by handguns were more lethal than shotguns.

